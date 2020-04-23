Home

Born: July 6, 1956

Died: April 8, 2020

Derrel Wade Owens Sr., 63, of South Elgin, Illinois, passed away April 8, 2020. He was born July 6, 1956, in Memphis, Tennessee, to James and Dorothy Jean (Turner) Owens. Derrel was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather (Papa). His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his family and many friends.

Derrel was the owner of Map Research Technologies, based in South Elgin, IL, providing Geographic Information Services, tax mapping and digital aerial photography to numerous county auditors in Ohio, Indiana and others throughout the midwest.

He was known for the close personal touch he provided to every client along with the innovative custom approach, enabling his clients to save thousands of dollars over the years. He loved traveling with his wife, golfing, fishing, admiring classic cars with his son, and his daughter's shortbread cookies and blueberry pie.

Derrel also enjoyed the Bears and Packers rivalry with his son-in-law, teaching his grandsons how to drive the boat and fish, and putting puzzles together with his granddaughter. Derrel will be remembered by his many sayings: "Learn something today.", "Treat people the way you want to be treated.", and "I can make soup out of that." He will also be remembered for his famous biscuits and gravy and playing catch with the family dog (Sofi Sue).

Derrel was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his loving wife of 41 years, Cheryl Owens; daughter, Sarah Smith (Jack Smith III); son, Derrel Owens Jr.; grandchildren, Jack Smith IV, Jordyn Smith, and Jason Smith all of South Elgin, Illinois.

A celebration of Derrel's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or his grandchildren's school: The Einstein Academy, 747 Davis Road, Elgin, IL 60123.

Online condolences at www.caruth-hale.com.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Apr. 23, 2020
