Diane A. Gorski
Diane A. Gorski

Diane A. Gorski, 86, of Oregon, IL, formerly of Geneva, IL passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020. She was the daughter of Peter and Agnes (Grenda) Vainowski, sister of the late Robert (Marie), and the late Gregory (Helga). She was the devoted wife of the late Gerald "Jerry", proud Mom of Donna of DeKalb, IL, Geri of Aurora, IL. , and John (Martha) of St. Johns, FL., and loving Grandma of Jack (Kelsey) Gorski of Jacksonville, FL, and Lauren (Steven) Mencia, of Jacksonville, FL.

Diane grew up in Chicago's south side, attended St. Casimir-Maria High School. In 1954, as soon as Jerry completed his duty in the navy and Diane received her teaching degree from Mundelein-Loyola, they got married in St. Adrian's Church and she began her career teaching 1st grade on the north side. After taking a 10 year hiatus to raise her children, the family moved to Geneva and she taught at Lincoln Elementary School in St. Charles for 22 years. In 2001 she and Jerry moved to Oregon, IL where they enjoyed traveling, fishing, gardening, and volunteering in the local community.

Memorials may be made to Serenity Hospice and Home, P.O. Box 462, Oregon, IL 61061. As per her request, cremation rites will be accorded. The family was assisted by Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home in Oregon, IL. visit www.farrellhollandgale.com to leave a memory or condolence.


Published in Kane County Chronicle on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home
110 South Seventh Street
Oregon, IL 61061
(815) 732-7272
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

