Donald L. Linder



Donald L. Linder age 96, life-long resident of St. Charles, passed away July 14, 2019. He was born to Charles and Amelia Linder in St. Charles. Don grew up in St. Charles where he met and married his seventh grade sweetheart Betty J. McIlvaine and shared 72 years of marriage. He loved sports from an early age, participating in school sports events in St. Charles. After High School he participated in company sponsored basketball. He attended many of his children and grandchildren's sports events and was a life-long Bears fan. Don was the owner of Linder TV in St. Charles. He will be missed by many.



He is survived by his children Charles (Karon) Linder, Sandra (Gary) Zvitt, Robert (Karen) Linder, Cheryl (Glenn) Gibisser, James (Patti) Linder, John (Jill) Linder, Barbara Millard, Karin (Ron) Vial, 36 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and brother-in-law Clifford McIlvaine.



Don was preceded in death by his wife Betty J. Linder, daughter Deborah Linder, son-in-law David Millard, one granddaughter, one great-granddaughter, four sisters and two brothers.



Visitation will be 10:00 A.M. to 12 Noon Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Yurs Funeral Home 1771 W. State Street, Geneva, Illinois 60134. Funeral Services will follow the visitation at Noon at Yurs Funeral Home. Burial will be at Union Cemetery, St. Charles, IL.



Published in Kane County Chronicle on July 18, 2019