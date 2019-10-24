|
Donald Matthew Arndt Jr.
Born: November 14, 1940
Died: October 18, 2019
Donald Matthew Arndt Jr., 78, St, Charles, IL died peacefully on October 18, 2019.
Don was born in Chicago on November 14, 1940. He was adopted by Donald M. and Antoinette Arndt and raised in Island Lake, IL. He graduated from Marmion Military Academy in 1958 and went on to study Aeronautical Engineering at Parks College of St. Louis University, graduating with Bachelors of Science degree. "Begin every good work with prayer so that He may bring it to completion" (Prologue, Rule of St. Benedict).
Don's life was a testament to volunteerism and service to others. His was dedicated to the organizations and people he loved, especially Marmion Academy and Marmion Abbey, the Boy Scouts of America, and the Knights of Columbus. In 2016, Donald was honored with a Marmion Abbey Affiliate Membership for service on the Marmion Alumni Association board for over 50 years as Board Chairman and Chairman Emeritus. He also received the Marmion Alumni Centurion Award. He was a past Grand Knight of Cardinal Stritch Council #3674 in Libertyville, Il, and a recipient of numerous Boy Scouts of America adult leader awards. Don became an oblate of Marmion Abbey while attending Marmion Academy. He and his wife, Nina, are Life members of the Abbot Marmion and Canterbury Societies at Marmion Abbey. A member of St. Patrick's Church in St. Charles since moving here in 1988, he found joy singing with the choir, culminating with their performance in the Church of the Jesu in Rome.
Donald is survived by his loving wife, Nina; his children Lucinda Caughey, Theresa Rudacille (Lee), Don Arndt (Kathy), Kirsten Arndt-Hutson (Lance), and Todd Arndt (Gina); Nina's children Gary Lupa (Melissa), Jeremy Lupa (Justine), and Stephanie Zielinski (Matt). Don was the Beloved "Opa" of thirteen grandchildren (Don, Bernadette, Christian, Lance, Grayson, Antoinette, Elizabeth, Isabella, John, Katherine, Natalie, Mitchell and Wolfgang) and 10 step-grandchildren (Brianna, Evelyn, Connor, Clare, Jude, Madelyn, Joseph, Kylie, Alice, and Zelie.) Also survived by his former spouse, Shirley Fowler. They will always remember his insatiable curiosity, infectious sense of humor, and unquestionable faith.
Visitation will be: Thursday, October 24, 4:00-7:00 P.M. at Yurs Funeral Home, 405 E Main St, St. Charles, IL 60174. Funeral mass will be: Friday. October 25, 11:00 A.M. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 6N491 Crane Rd, St. Charles, IL 60175. Interment will be at Marmion Abbey Cemetery 850 Butterfield Rd, Aurora, IL 60502 following the Funeral Mass.
For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060 or at www.yursfuneralhomes.com .
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Oct. 24, 2019