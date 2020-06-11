Donald McCue
1943 - 2020
Donald McCue

Born: October 27, 1943; in Janesville, WI

Died: May 29, 2020; in St. Charles, IL

Donald "Don" McCue, 76, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, May 29, 2020 in St. Charles, IL.

Born in Janesville, WI on October 27, 1943, he was the son of Donald Sr. and Mary Christine (Bier) McCue.

A graduate of Janesville High School, Don went on to the University of Notre Dame and graduated in 1965. That fall he married Mary Ellen Brogan on September 11.

Before be bought his first Chevrolet Dealership in Whitewater, WI in 1974, Don worked for Detroit Bank and Trust and IBM.

In 1980, he moved his family, which now included son, Timothy Patrick and daughter, Meaghan Colleen to St. Charles when he purchased the Chevrolet Dealership. It would become Don McCue Chevrolet.

Don was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in St. Charles. Don loved life on land or sea. He was known to many as "The Captain". He was generous and the happiest when sharing joys with others.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Barbara McCue Hendrickson, and brother, William (Linda) McCue.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Ellen; children, Tim (Kimber) McCue, Meaghan McCue Orange; grandchildren, Hunter, Callahan and Brady McCue, Zacciah and Xavier Orange. Nieces and nephews, Kathleen (JR) Hendrickson Asher, Michael (Amy) Hendrickson, Brian Hendrickson, Daniel (Sally) McCue, Laura (Chris) McCue Kesting, and Jim (Pam) McCue.

Due to the current pandemic, services were held privately. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060 or visit us at www.yursfuneralhomes.com .



Published in Kane County Chronicle on Jun. 11, 2020.
