Donald Meurlott



Born: December 31, 1944



Died: February 24, 2020



Born in Effingham, Illinois, he moved to Batavia when he was young and went to school there. He preferred to be called Terry from his friends and family. Terry worked at Western Electric in West Chicago. While working there, the company changed to Illinois Bell, AT&T then Lucent Technology. Terry was an avid outdoorsman. You could find him fishing, hunting or shooting trap at the St. Charles Sportsman's club in Elburn. Terry retired from Lucent in 1995 while living in Little Rock, Ark. After he retired, Terry & his wife Ellen settled in Oak Ridge Mo.



Terry is survived by his wife Ellen, his two sons Kevin (Colleen) & Eric (Celeste), Step-son Jeff Jamieson, (Beverly) grandsons; Matt & Ryan and granddaughters Stephanie, Arianna, Serena & Trinity along with a great grandson Henry. Terry is also survived by his brother Wynn (Mary) & sister Sandi Moreland. He also has many nieces & nephews & a special father-in-law Harold Zarn.



We will be having a memorial service on July 18th with visitation starting at 10:30am with a memorial service from 11:00 - 11:30am followed by fellowship and light refreshments until 3:00pm at Shannon Hall, 14 N Van Buren St, Batavia, IL 60510.





