Donald W. Bolt



Born: September 15, 1952



Died: September 15, 2020



It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of our beloved father, step-father, grandfather, brother, and uncle, Donald W. Bolt, of Oakville, WA. Following a lengthy battle with prostate cancer, our father peacefully and surrounded by his family, passed away on his 68th Birthday, Tuesday, September 15th 2020. The good Lord has called him home.



He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Xiaofeng Rao-Bolt; children: Stephan (Hope) Bolt, Derek (Shelly) Bolt, and Leah (Mike) Stellwagen; step-son, Kevin Regen Zhang; grandchildren: Donovan and Willow Bolt, Adylynn, and Lucan Stellwagen; brother, Paul (Becky) Bolt; sister, Barbara (Steve) Reinke; nephews: Karl Bolt, Kendall Bolt, Aaron Reinke, and Ethan Reinke. As well as numerous dear friends.



He was predeceased by his parents Carl and Genevieve Bolt.



Donald was an active child and participated in cub scouts, baseball, and was enthralled with building rockets. He would spend hours painting Estes brand rockets and then on weekends his siblings would be the retrieving team while he set them off with his dad. He cherished all his family camping vacations while growing up, which later sparked his love for the outdoors. In high school Don excelled in math and geometry and loved playing the trumpet. He was first chair and performed in the Marching band, Pep band and won several blue ribbons in trumpet competitions. Many knew him as the "smart" kid in math. Outside of school he loved tinkering with car engines. He literally could tear an engine apart and rebuild it. He helped his sister Barbara with an old junker and found an engine in a junkyard and got it running. Don also had a fascination with trains, getting his first train set when he was just five years old. This would later become his livelihood, working his entire career inthe Railroad industry and building his Lionel O Scale model railroad.



Donald graduated from Wheaton Central High School Class of 1970. He continued his education earning an Undergraduate from General Motors Institute of Technology with a double major of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering, first in his class and a Masters from Stanford University. He was also active in the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity while working at General Motors through the coop program. Donald was employed by Union Pacific, TTX, Alstrom and the China Railway Materials Corp. He was a model train hobbyist, avid golfer, and an amazing hunter and fisherman. He designed and built his own log home and truly loved the outdoors. His log home was lined with remarkable taxidermy. He had several dogs over the years; Black Labradors and Brindle Boxers, he loved his canine companions very much. After working in China for 5 years he retired in 2014 to Alliance, NE before moving to the Pacific Northwest to be near his children. Donald said there was nothing left on his bucket list, if he dreamt it, he did it. He lived an extraordinary life and was loved by so many. He will be missed by all the lives he touched along the way. We love you DW (DeeDubYa).



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date; where his remains will be scattered atop Pagosa Peak in Pagosa Springs, CO. He will forever be apart of the mountains with his "beasties".





