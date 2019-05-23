Donna L. Read



Donna L. Read (Schiedler), 87, wife of late Alan J. Read was born on September 16, 1931 in Batavia, IL. She attended school in Batavia and married her high school sweetheart at the age of 19.



She raised 5 children in her 65 years of marriage living in states OK, TN, MA, IL, NY, PA and IN.



Donna and her husband quit their jobs at 56 years old and started a new adventure with the KOA campground in Greenfield, IN.



The owned and ran it for 11 years. This allowed them time to spend camping around the US and enjoying their family.



She loved time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren as they were the light of her world. She also spent countless hours on the phone with her twin sister; Dolores who was the most important person in her life.



Donna was an avid sports fan for her Indiana sports-watching Basketball; Football and Cubs Baseball whenever possible. She especially enjoyed saying that Peyton Manning was "her boy".



Her idea of a great vacation would be to sit by the ocean while she ate seafood! She loved Jesus and enjoyed serving others with visits and home cooked meals.



Donna walked to see Jesus on April 12, 2019.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Alan.



She will be remembered by one brother and 2 sisters, 5 children: Marcia Wood, Indianapolis, IN; Thomas Read, Simsbury, CT; Laura Clark (Scott), Sane, SC; Sandra myers (Jonathan), Omaha, NE; and Linda Read, Aurora, IL; 13 grandchildren; and bunches of devoted nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be sent to the Cumberland Christian Church where she has been a member for many years. Online condolences may be made at www.indianfuneralcare.com. Published in Kane County Chronicle on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary