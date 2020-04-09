Kane County Chronicle Obituaries
Doris E. Henderson


1927 - 2020
Doris E. Henderson Obituary
Doris E. Henderson

Born: September 28, 192

Died: April 2, 2020

Doris E. Henderson, age 92, of Elburn, IL, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

Doris was born in Ramsey, IL, on September 28, 1927, to proud parents, Cecil and Aline (Wilson) Rhodes.

Doris is survived by three of her children Sue (Scott) Novak, Kathy Henderson Cone and Ron Henderson; eight grandchildren: Brian Henderson, Zach and Max Novak, Ian and Sean Henderson, Evelyn (Brett) Landers, Francie (fiance, Anthony Zgobica) and Eve Cone; as well as three great-grandchildren: Stuart and Chloe Henderson, and Aaron Landers.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Claude Henderson; her son, Regan Henderson; her parents, Cecil and Aline Rhodes; two brothers, Harold and Noel Rhodes; and two sisters, Mildred Elliott and Karen Tucker.

A private family services have already been held at Conley Funeral Home, Elburn. To see her full life story, visit www.conleycare.com or the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, where you can also leave tributes and memories.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Apr. 9, 2020
