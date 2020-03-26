|
|
Dorothea S. Martin
Dorothea "Dotty" S. Martin, nee Wagler, age 84, of Aurora IL, passed away March 16, 2020. Dotty is survived by husband and high school sweetheart, Donald R. Martin and children, Donna (Dan) Stone and Duane (Mary Ellen) Martin; grandchildren: Rachel (Andy) Zorger, Mary (Zac) Fessler, Andrea Stone, Becca Martin and Kyle (Allison) Martin; and 11 great grandchildren.
Ever grateful to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, her life will be celebrated privately by her immediate family. Memorial contributions may be directed to two of her favorite ministries, the library at Chapelstreet Church in Geneva, IL or Moody Radio, Chicago, IL.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Mar. 26, 2020