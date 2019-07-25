|
|
Douglas R. Thompson
Born: December 3, 1943; in Elmhurst, IL
Died: July 17, 2019; in Batavia, IL
Douglas R. Thompson, 75, of Batavia passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at his home. He died after a long battle with melanoma cancer. Douglas was born December 3, 1943, in Elmhurst, IL the son of Wayne and Alice (Chelin) Thompson. He was united in marriage to Nora "Jill" Thompson July 3, 1965 in Springfield, IL.
He is survived by his loving wife Jill; three daughters, Paula (Jeff) Isaacson, Julie (Mike) McNamara and Amy Thompson; six grandchildren, Trevor, Cora, Chelin Isaacson, Cassius, Caden and Aracely McNamara; and one sister Ann (Dan) King.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Duane Thompson.
Visitation will be held 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Friday, July 26, 2019 at Moss Family Funeral Home 209 South Batavia Ave. Batavia, IL.
A celebration of life will be held 10:00 A.M. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Congregational Church of Batavia 21 South Batavia Ave. Batavia, IL.
In Douglas's memory memorial contributions may be directed to Congregational Church of Batavia 21 South Batavia Ave. Batavia, IL 60510.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on July 25, 2019