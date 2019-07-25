Kane County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moss Family Funeral Home
209 South Batavia Avenue
Batavia, IL 60510
(630) 879-7900
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Moss Family Funeral Home
209 South Batavia Avenue
Batavia, IL 60510
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Congregational Church of Batavia
21 South Batavia Ave.
Batavia, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DOUGLAS THOMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOUGLAS R. THOMPSON


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOUGLAS R. THOMPSON Obituary
Douglas R. Thompson

Born: December 3, 1943; in Elmhurst, IL

Died: July 17, 2019; in Batavia, IL

Douglas R. Thompson, 75, of Batavia passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at his home. He died after a long battle with melanoma cancer. Douglas was born December 3, 1943, in Elmhurst, IL the son of Wayne and Alice (Chelin) Thompson. He was united in marriage to Nora "Jill" Thompson July 3, 1965 in Springfield, IL.

He is survived by his loving wife Jill; three daughters, Paula (Jeff) Isaacson, Julie (Mike) McNamara and Amy Thompson; six grandchildren, Trevor, Cora, Chelin Isaacson, Cassius, Caden and Aracely McNamara; and one sister Ann (Dan) King.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Duane Thompson.

Visitation will be held 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Friday, July 26, 2019 at Moss Family Funeral Home 209 South Batavia Ave. Batavia, IL.

A celebration of life will be held 10:00 A.M. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Congregational Church of Batavia 21 South Batavia Ave. Batavia, IL.

In Douglas's memory memorial contributions may be directed to Congregational Church of Batavia 21 South Batavia Ave. Batavia, IL 60510.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moss Family Funeral Home
Download Now