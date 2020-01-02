Home

Douglas Raymond Oman

Douglas Raymond Oman Obituary
Douglas Raymond Oman

Born: March 26, 1960; in Aurora, IL

Died: December 27, 2019; in St. Charles, IL

Douglas Raymond Oman, 59, of St. Charles passed away Friday December 27, 2019 at home. Douglas was born March 26, 1960, in Aurora, the son of William and Patricia (nee Gunther) Oman.

He is survived by his nieces and nephews; Steve (Judith) Oman, Joshua (Daphne) Oman, Brandi (James) Muetze, Ashley (Ryne) Hanz, and his sister Kandace Oman.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers; Jeffrey and Steven Oman.

Arrangements by Fox River Cremation Society 630-584-8823 or www.foxrivercremations.com
Published in Kane County Chronicle from Jan. 2 to Jan. 9, 2020
