Drew Alan Dunham
Born: June 23, 1961
Died: September 23, 2020
Drew Alan Dunham, age 59, of Maple Park, passed into Heaven on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.
He was born June 23, 1961, in Franklin Park, IL, to proud parents, Sherman Dell and Rae Earlene (Range) Dunham.
He is survived by his loving wife, Rosana Aragon-Dunham; three sons: Ty, Chase and Dakota Dunham; one granddaughter Madison Faith; siblings: Ellen Dawson, Nick (Kathy) Dunham and Rodney (Cheryl) Dunham; his father, Sherman Dell Dunham; nieces, nephews and a family of friends the world over.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Rae Earlene Dunham.
Celebrations of Drew's life will include a private family graveside service and a public celebration of his life, love and faith at Village Bible Church, 847 N. Rt. 47, Sugar Grove, IL 60554, on Friday, October 9 at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has be enestablished in Drew's name. Checks may be made to the "Drew Alan Dunham Memorial" and mailed in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn, 60119. Tributes may also be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com
.