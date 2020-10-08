1/
Drew Alan Dunham
{ "" }
Drew Alan Dunham

Born: June 23, 1961

Died: September 23, 2020

Drew Alan Dunham, age 59, of Maple Park, passed into Heaven on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

He was born June 23, 1961, in Franklin Park, IL, to proud parents, Sherman Dell and Rae Earlene (Range) Dunham.

He is survived by his loving wife, Rosana Aragon-Dunham; three sons: Ty, Chase and Dakota Dunham; one granddaughter Madison Faith; siblings: Ellen Dawson, Nick (Kathy) Dunham and Rodney (Cheryl) Dunham; his father, Sherman Dell Dunham; nieces, nephews and a family of friends the world over.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Rae Earlene Dunham.

Celebrations of Drew's life will include a private family graveside service and a public celebration of his life, love and faith at Village Bible Church, 847 N. Rt. 47, Sugar Grove, IL 60554, on Friday, October 9 at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has be enestablished in Drew's name. Checks may be made to the "Drew Alan Dunham Memorial" and mailed in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn, 60119. Tributes may also be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com.


Published in Kane County Chronicle on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conley Funeral Home
116 West Pierce Street
Elburn, IL 60119
(630) 365-6414
