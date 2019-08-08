|
Earl B. Johnson
Earl B. Johnson, age 90, of St. Charles, passed away quietly at home, surrounded by the love and prayers of his family. Reunited in Heaven with his wife Suzanne, they now continue to celebrate a lifetime of celestial love. He was born to proud parents, Howard and Edna (Wilson) Johnson, on September 29, 1928 in Chicago.
He is survived by five children: Jan Gordon, Jill Smith, Jeff Johnson, Judy Johnson and Joy Johnson;three grandchildren: Stephanie Gogulski, Robert Smith and Leilani Smith; seven great-grandchildren: Lyla, Elise, John & Grace Gogulski, Joshua Smith and Easton & Kailey Alward; one sister, Sherry Boncek; many nieces, nephews, a caretaker and "Angel from Heaven", Eleanor, and a community of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Edna Johnson, his wife Suzanne "Sue" Johnson; two siblings: Vawn Marshall and Lynne Oldin and two grandsons, Joshua and Blake Smith.
His family will be hosting a private Celebration Of Life Service. Arrangements were handled with care by Conley Funeral Home, Elburn.
Tributes may also be forwarded to the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Aug. 8, 2019