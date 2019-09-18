|
Earl L. Brackett
On Saturday August 17th, Earl L. Brackett "Bud", beloved father, grandfather, brother and uncle passed away suddenly at the age of 71.
Earl was a true friend to all and will forever be remembered for his caring heart and sense of humor. Well known in his community from Bud's Lawn Maintenance and B&B Lawns, he will be missed by many.
He is preceded in death by parents Forrest L Brackett & Erma Nigel Brackett.
He is survived by his daughter Kelli Brackett and son Thomas Brackett, his grandchildren Nicholas, Alexander, Zachary, Amber, Alyssa, Chris, Tommy, Brandon, and his great grandchildren Benjamin and Link and siblings Janet McCardel and Richard Brackett.
An open house for family and friends will be held September 23rd from 3-7 at the VFW Batavia.
Published in Kane County Chronicle from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019