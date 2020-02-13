|
Visitation
View Map
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Service
View Map
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
9:00 AM
Visitation
View Map
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Edgar George Compton
1930 - 2020
Edgar George Compton
Born: June 8, 1930
Died: February 8, 2020
After many years of living with the complications of COPD, Our Lord reached out and peacefully welcomed Ed to his heavenly home on Saturday, February 8, 2020.
Ed was born June 8, 1930 to George Remsburg Compton and Luella Amelia Wobser Compton in Oak Park, IL.
Eddie, his sister, Charlotte, and parents lived on Circle Ave in Forest Park before moving to N. Taylor Ave in Oak Park in 1937. He was a member of the First Congregational Church in Oak Park. He attended Hatch Elementary School and Oak Park River Forest High School, graduating in 1948, before attending Missouri Valley College in Marshall, MO.
In 1951, Ed enlisted in the Army. He was sent to Fort Bliss, Texas for anti-aircraft artillery training after basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, MO. Ed served in the Korean War in the 7th Infantry Division. He was serving as an MP while standing guard at an outpost when General Dwight D. Eisenhower arrived by jeep. Ed saluted, General Eisenhower returned salute and proceeded to walk up to Ed and shake his hand and thanked him for his service.
Upon returning to the U.S., Ed worked for the Chicago and Northwestern Railway. He served in several positions during his 38-year tenure and earned the nickname "Competent Compton". But the railroad was most special to Ed because that is where he met the love of his life, his gal, Judy.
Ed and Judy married February 21, 1970 at the First Congregational Church in Oak Park, IL and moved to Wheaton, IL shortly afterward. There they raised their three children, Kathleen, Michael, and Heather, and were members of St. John Lutheran Church.
Ed loved his Lord, family, and country. He spent his time reading, camping, fishing, playing cards, and watching the Blackhawks and Cubs. Ed's love for nature and his family was fostered as a boy; his family would take trips to Minnesota to fish for the elusive Walleye and spend time together. Judy and him bestowed this love on their children and often would take the family on camping trips driving across the U.S. and Canada. Eventually they traveled abroad visiting the Bavarian Alps, Russia, and Alaska. These were truly wonderful times spent with family.
Shortly after retiring, Ed and Judy purchased a vacation home near Bemidji, MN on Lake Beltrami. There they spent their 'best days', 14 summers on the lake, spending time and creating many wonderful memories with friends and family, and making new "Up North" friends.
After living in Wheaton, IL for 35 years, Ed & Judy moved to Sugar Grove, IL in 2004.
He was smart, clever, and resourceful. Eddie was handy, he could build things, repurpose, and repair stuff. All things mathematical came naturally to him and he played a mean game of pinochle.
Ed embraced life, even during the latter years, and at the age of 84 he rode a horse for the first time and loved it. He was loving, caring, and generous towards his family and friends. Ed was a quiet and modest man. He was a good man, the salt of the Earth. He will be missed.
He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 50 years, Judith Clark Compton; daughter, Anna Kathleen (Brett) Harmon, son, Michael Charles Compton and daughter, Heather Lynn (Eric) Schaaf; grandsons, Grant and Brent Schaaf; granddaughter, Olivia Joy Aldridge; sisters-in-law, Candace Clark Thomas, Pamela Clark Weiler and Deborah Clark; nieces and nephews, Noreen Ronayne, James Ronayne, Daniel Ronayne, Kathleen Ronayne, Stephanie Berger Denton, Janet Berger Barbeau, Heidi Vance, Karen Prysmiki Doty, Mark Prysmiki, Casey Clark, Katie McClintock Hochrein and Sarah Clark Wafford. Also, survived by good friends Joel Aldridge and Duane "Fuzzy" Fayette.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, George and Luella Wobser Compton, his sister, Charlotte Compton Ronayne; brother-in-law, James Ronayne; parents-in-law, Willis and Erna Schuppe Clark; sister-in-law, Marilynn Clark Britton and brother in-law, Will Clark.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 1-5 P.M. at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Drive, Sugar Grove, IL 60554. His funeral service will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 10 A.M. with a time of visitation from 9 A.M. until the service hour at The Healy Chapel, Sugar Grove, IL. Interment with military honors will be at River Hills Memorial Park, Batavia, IL.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to .
For further information please call 630-466-1330 or visit www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Feb. 13, 2020