Edith G. Webb
Born: February 21, 1930
Died: August 7, 2020
Edith G. Webb, 90, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Friday, August 7, 2020, at Bethany Rehab & Health Care Center.
She was born February 21, 1930 in Eden, North Carolina, the daughter of Jesse and Christina Gilley. Edith married Sherman L. Webb Sr. on December 20, 1947 in Eden, North Carolina.
Edith was a graduate from John Lesko School of Cosmetology in Pittsburgh. She was a self employed beautician and an avid golfer where she golfed in many leagues in Sycamore. Edith was a very active member of the First Baptist Church in DeKalb.
She is survived by her son, Sherman (Pam) Webb Jr. of Sycamore; three grandchildren, Sarah (Brian) Webb, Katelyn Webb and Travis Webb; great-grandchildren, Ava and Alexandria; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sherman; infant daughter, Teresa; two brothers and two sisters.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Cremation will take place at the Anderson Funeral Home.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com
or call 815-756-1022.