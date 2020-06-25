Edna Branson
Edna "Irene" (Bradford) Branson passed away at the age of 97 on June 19, 2020 at Michaelson's Health Center in Batavia. She was born in Bluford, Illinois, to Elizabeth (Wilson) and Lee Bradford. Irene married Jerry J. Branson on October 8, 1942 and welcomed a son, Jerry Owen in November of 1943. Jerry returned from Europe after WWII and daughter, Patricia, was born and after a subsequent move to Batavia in 1951, daughters Kathryn and Carrie joined the family. After the children were all in school, Irene went to work for Dole Electronics then National Electronics, retiring from there in 1982. Because they had enjoyed many vacations in Florida, they decided to retire there after Jerry's retirement in 1987. They were two of the first 100 to move into the Polo Park Retirement Community located in Davenport, Florida, and just a few miles from Disney World.
Traveling became a big part of retirement. Bus trips to the New England states and Washington D. C. were enjoyed as well as trips to Hawaii, Alaska and Guam. Irene had been to all but one state. She belonged to the VFW Auxiliary where she held an office as a Trustee. Irene and Jerry were volunteers for the Kansas City Royals baseball team spring training camp for 15 years. She also enjoyed embroidering and had made quilts for each of her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, reading, particularly Danielle Steele books, hunt a word books, and had an extensive collection of mugs. She was a huge Chicago Cubs baseball fan.
Irene and Jerry were married nearly 68 years when he passed in 2010. She continued to live independently and enjoyed socializing with her many friends in Polo Park until December 2018, when she moved to Heritage Woods Assisted Living Facility in Batavia to be near her children, Jerry and Carrie. When asked how she would describe herself in three words, she said she was smart, independent, and stubborn. She lived a full and active life.
Irene is survived by her son, Jerry O. (Marjorie) Branson of Batavia, Illinois; Patricia Branson (Gordon Gould) of Kodiak, Alaska; Kathryn (Michael) Clement of Gig Harbor, Washington; and Carrie (Gary) Scholes of Yorkville, Illinois; grandchildren, Scott, Steve and Jeff Branson; Jodi (Scholes) Merkel and Mark Scholes; and Rachel Clement; fourteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; brother Carl (Darleen) Bradford and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry J, twin daughters, Connie and Bonnie, parents, two brothers and a sister. She will be buried alongside her husband in River Hills Memorial Park in Batavia.
Graveside services will be private. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Moss Family Funeral Home 630-879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Jun. 25, 2020.