Eileen G. Walderon
Born: October 1, 1918
Died: September 15, 2019
A Memorial service for Eileen Walderon will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 26th at Cornerstone United Methodist Churck (corner of Muihead and Russell Road) Elgin.
Eileen was born on October 1, 1918 and died on September 15, 2019, surrounded by family and loved ones. She was 2 weeks short of her 101st birthday!
Eileen taught elementary school in Elgin for decades before retirement and moving into the Holmstad, she was known and loved by many.
Eileen was a faithful member of Cornerstone Church and a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Elgin prior to the merger of the churches.
Survivors include her daughter Sheryl-Lynn Simpson and son Deryl Stanley as well as grandchildren Brian Stanley (Kim) Jennifer Stanley and a great grandchild, Charlotte Stanley, grandchildren David (Sara) Simpson, Ryan Simpson (Kim) and Sean Simpson.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Henry "Hank" Walderon.
Arrangements by Laird Funeral Home, Elgin 847-741-8800
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Oct. 24, 2019