Kane County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles
405 E. Main Street St.
St Charles, IL 60174
630-584-0060
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles
405 E. Main Street St.
St Charles, IL 60174
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles
405 E. Main Street St.
St Charles, IL 60174
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elfriede Karsch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elfriede Karsch


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elfriede Karsch Obituary
Elfriede Karsch

Elfriede Karsch, age 88, of Geneva, passed away March 6, 2019. She was born to Adolf and Frieda Bickel in Indianapolis, IN. She graduated from Manual H.S. in Indianapolis, IN, in 1947. She worked for Central Indiana Distributors, and Baker & Daniels Law Firm, in Indiana before moving to Illinois. She raised her loving family in St. Charles. Elfriede rejoined the work force as a Legal Secretary and worked for various legal firms in downtown Chicago, and the Fox Valley. Elfriede retired at the age of 80. In her retirement years she was a talented stained-glass artist, and enjoyed gardening.

She is survived by her daughter, Michelle (Mike) Byman; son, Roland Karsch; two grandchildren, John Byman, Phoebe Byman; many cousins, nieces and one nephew.

Elfriede was preceded in death by her former husband, Sebastian E. Karsch; son, Erick; and sister, Hildegard (L. Jack) Green.

Visitation will be 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, March 15, 2019 at Yurs Funeral Home 405 E. Main Street, St. Charles, Illinois 60174. Funeral Services will be 10:30 A.M. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Yurs Funeral Home, St. Charles, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , or Lazarus House in St. Charles.

To leave an online condolence for the family, visit the funeral home's obituary page at www.yursfuneralhomes.com.

For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Find Value in your own funeral with Pre-Planning. Let Yurs Funeral Home know how we can help.
Download Now