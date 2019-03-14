Elfriede Karsch



Elfriede Karsch, age 88, of Geneva, passed away March 6, 2019. She was born to Adolf and Frieda Bickel in Indianapolis, IN. She graduated from Manual H.S. in Indianapolis, IN, in 1947. She worked for Central Indiana Distributors, and Baker & Daniels Law Firm, in Indiana before moving to Illinois. She raised her loving family in St. Charles. Elfriede rejoined the work force as a Legal Secretary and worked for various legal firms in downtown Chicago, and the Fox Valley. Elfriede retired at the age of 80. In her retirement years she was a talented stained-glass artist, and enjoyed gardening.



She is survived by her daughter, Michelle (Mike) Byman; son, Roland Karsch; two grandchildren, John Byman, Phoebe Byman; many cousins, nieces and one nephew.



Elfriede was preceded in death by her former husband, Sebastian E. Karsch; son, Erick; and sister, Hildegard (L. Jack) Green.



Visitation will be 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, March 15, 2019 at Yurs Funeral Home 405 E. Main Street, St. Charles, Illinois 60174. Funeral Services will be 10:30 A.M. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Yurs Funeral Home, St. Charles, Illinois.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , or Lazarus House in St. Charles.



