Services
Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles
405 E. Main Street St.
St Charles, IL 60174
630-584-0060
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Congregational United Church of Christ
40W451 Fox Mill Blvd
St. Charles, IL
View Map
Ellen Virginia Krichbaum


1936 - 2019
Ellen Virginia Krichbaum Obituary
Ellen Virginia Krichbaum

Born: June 14, 1936; in Detroit, MI

Died: October 2, 2019; Elgin, IL

Ellen Virginia "Ginger" Krichbaum, age 83, of Elgin, formerly of St. Charles passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at her home.

She was born June 14, 1936 in Detroit, Michigan to Fred E. and Mary Ellen Volkman. She was a beloved school teacher for 35 years at Lily Lake in District #301.

Ginger is survived by four children, Jim (JoAnne) Miller, Matt (Kim) Krichbaum, Kim (Marc) Branca and Rod (Tricia) Miller, nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren, a brother, Fred (Carrie) Volkman.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William P. Krichbaum and her parents.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 A.M., Monday, October 7th at the Congregational United Church of Christ, 40W451 Fox Mill Blvd, St. Charles. Interment will be private at Prairie Cemetery, St. Charles. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-6:00 P.M. at Yurs Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, (corner of Rt. 64 and Rt. 25), St. Charles. Contributions may be made to the Congregational United Church of Christ. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060 or at www.yursfuneralhomes.com .
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Oct. 10, 2019
