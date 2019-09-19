|
Elyece Elizabeth Webb
Born: October 22nd 1962
Died: September 6th 2019
On Friday September 6th 2019, Elyece Elizabeth Webb passed away after a courageous two year battle with colon cancer.
Elyece was born October 22nd 1962 in St. Charles, IL to James Webb Sr. and Bernice Webb (Norup) She graduated from St. Charles High School in 1980 and absolutely adored her hometown. She had an enthusiastic, ambitious, and adventurous attitude and could accomplish anything she set her mind to. She loved her job as a fitness instructor at many local health clubs throughout the 80s and 90s, as well as her job as secretary for District 303 elementary schools. After completing her degree with high honors at North Central College, she successfully established her own Real Estate Company in 2008, and was the Owner and Managing Broker of Royal Real Estate in St. Charles, IL for over 10 years. She was also heavily involved in local school events, businesses, and various charitable groups including Zonta International Women's Group, Feed My Starving Children, and sat on the Fox Valley Real Estate Board, among many others. She was passionate about health and wellness, gardening, and devoted much of her time and energy to helping others.
Although we are deeply saddened by her passing, it brings us peace to know the past two years of her life were filled with adventures and experiences that she would have never had the opportunity to experience otherwise. When she wasn't receiving treatments, she enjoyed traveling to her beloved Folly Beach in South Carolina, making new friends and memories in Mexico and Hawaii, attending yoga and meditation retreats, and spending more time with loved ones. We are beyond grateful that she had the opportunity to retire early after diagnosis to focus on herself and her healing journey. She was a very passionate and vibrant woman, with the kindest spirit, and a generous heart of gold, spreading gratitude wherever she went. Elyece impacted many, and saved numerous lives, with her positive attitude and advocacy for regular colon health exams and screenings. Her family appreciates all of the care and support provided by Living Well Cancer Resource Center and Northwest Medicine/Delnor Hospital.
Elyece was preceded in death by her mother, Bernice; step-mother Deb; and her nephew Jake. She is survived by her children Eric and Marisa; her grandchildren Claudie-Marie and Spike; and her daughter-in-law Rebecca, and son-in-law Kyle. She is also survived by her father James Sr and his wife Sandee; her brother James Jr and his wife Sue; her brother Lance and his wife Karen; and her sister Christina. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members, and friends.
Elyece was a staple within the St. Charles community and her family welcomes the countless people who loved her to a Celebration of Life Open House on Tuesday, September 24th from 4:00-8:00pm at the Baker Community Center, 101 S 2nd St, St. Charles, IL 60174
In lieu of flowers, her family would appreciate donations to: Colorectal Cancer Alliance www.ccalliance.org/ Living Well Cancer Resource Center www.livingwellcrc.org/
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Sept. 19, 2019