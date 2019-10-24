|
|
Ernest Deane Rieckert
Born: April 24, 1933
Died: October 15, 2019
Ernest Deane "Bud" Rieckert, 86, formerly of Oswego, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. He was born on April 24, 1933 in Aurora, to Ernest and Holly Rieckert. Ernest enjoyed fishing, bowling, horseshoes, watching the trains run at the train yards, baseball and most of all, spending lots of time with his family. He was a long-time member of Harvest New Beginnings Church, where he attended the Prime Timers Sunday school class and was an usher and door greeter. He also helped the Prime Timers provide monthly church services for the elderly at Tillers Nursing Home for many years. Ernest married his one and only true love, JoAnn Tutt, on August 9, 1952 and was drafted into the U. S. Army soon after. He was stationed in Germany for almost two years. When he returned, Ernie and JoAnn set up their first home in Aurora and moved to Oswego, as their family grew. Ernie worked many jobs in his earlier years and retired from Equipto, where he was a welder and a welding supervisor, for over 37 years. He sometimes worked two jobs and still managed to spend lots of time with his family by going to Cubs games, the zoo, picnics with extended family, going to the airport to watch airplanes land and visit train museums. After retirement, Ernie and JoAnn spent many hours riding the bleachers to cheer on their grandchildren for sports, school and church functions. They couldn't get enough of their grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ernie was a very dedicated husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, son, uncle, brother and friend. He touched so many lives with his smile, laughter, faith in God, his knowledge and his incredible ability to love. Ernest is survived by daughters, Laurie (Steve) Allen of Yorkville, Julie (Craig) Dean of Yorkville, sons, Joel (Kim) Rieckert of Yorkville and Darrin (Brenda) Rieckert of Serena, 13 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren, 1 sister, Barbara Ammer, several nieces and nephews and two special friends, Jean Penczek and Lucille Allen. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years JoAnn, his mother Holly, his step father Martin, father Ernest, brothers Gene and Dale and grandson Robert Rieckert. Many thanks to Hillside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Yorkville and to the many doctors and nurses that treated Ernest at Rush Copley Memorial Hospital. In lieu of flowers, Ernie would like donations to go to the s Project or a children's hospital of your choice. Family will be receiving guests on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Dieterle Memorial Funeral Home, 1120 S Broadway in Montgomery. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 10:00 a.m. at Harvest New Beginnings Church, 5315 Douglas Road in Oswego, with interment at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, located at 675 Route 30 in Aurora. For guestbook and directions, visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com or call 630-897-1196.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Oct. 24, 2019