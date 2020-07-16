1/1
Erwon George Jungels
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Erwon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Erwin George Jungels

Born: February 20, 1932; in Detroit, MI

Died: July 12, 2020; in Paw Paw, IL

Erwin George "Satch" Jungels, 88 of Paw Paw, Illinois, formerly of Batavia, Illinois passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, Sunday, July 12, 2020. He was born February 20, 1932 to Bernard and Katherine Jungels in Detroit, Michigan. Erwin is survived by his wife of 57 years, Rosanne; his children and grandchildren, Mary Valent (Tony), Janet Jungels and her daughter Chelsy, Paul Jungels (Becky) and their boys Kyle and Joseph, Laura Jungels (Michael Milazzo) and their dog Bailey, Sara Beard (Bill) and their son Darrin; step grandchildren, Michael, Andy and Travis; his sister Sharon Brown (Rex); and several nieces and nephews.

Erwin was preceded in death by his parents Bernard and Katherine Jungels and his two sisters Elaine Paulette (Fred) and Marian Wall (George).Visitation will be held Friday, July 17, 2020, from 3:30pm - 7:30pm at Torman Funeral Home, 510 N Flagg Street, Paw Paw, Illinois 61353. There will be a short prayer service at 3:30pm followed by the visitation.

Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30am on Saturday July 18, 2020, at Saint James Catholic Church, 231 W Kirke Gate, Lee, Illinois 60530. There will be a private family burial at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations, can be made in memory of Erwin to St. James Catholic Church, Alzheimer's Association (act.alz.org), or Divine Hospice and Palliative Care Yorkville, Illinois. Visit www.TormanFuneralHome.com to sign the online guest book. Face masks are required, and social distancing guidelines should be followed.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Torman Funeral Home
510 Flagg Street
Paw Paw, IL 61353
(815) 627-3811
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Torman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved