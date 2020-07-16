Erwin George Jungels
Born: February 20, 1932; in Detroit, MI
Died: July 12, 2020; in Paw Paw, IL
Erwin George "Satch" Jungels, 88 of Paw Paw, Illinois, formerly of Batavia, Illinois passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, Sunday, July 12, 2020. He was born February 20, 1932 to Bernard and Katherine Jungels in Detroit, Michigan. Erwin is survived by his wife of 57 years, Rosanne; his children and grandchildren, Mary Valent (Tony), Janet Jungels and her daughter Chelsy, Paul Jungels (Becky) and their boys Kyle and Joseph, Laura Jungels (Michael Milazzo) and their dog Bailey, Sara Beard (Bill) and their son Darrin; step grandchildren, Michael, Andy and Travis; his sister Sharon Brown (Rex); and several nieces and nephews.
Erwin was preceded in death by his parents Bernard and Katherine Jungels and his two sisters Elaine Paulette (Fred) and Marian Wall (George).Visitation will be held Friday, July 17, 2020, from 3:30pm - 7:30pm at Torman Funeral Home, 510 N Flagg Street, Paw Paw, Illinois 61353. There will be a short prayer service at 3:30pm followed by the visitation.
Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30am on Saturday July 18, 2020, at Saint James Catholic Church, 231 W Kirke Gate, Lee, Illinois 60530. There will be a private family burial at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations, can be made in memory of Erwin to St. James Catholic Church, Alzheimer's Association
(act.alz.org
), or Divine Hospice and Palliative Care Yorkville, Illinois. Visit www.TormanFuneralHome.com
to sign the online guest book. Face masks are required, and social distancing guidelines should be followed.