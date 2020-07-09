1/1
Esther Wennerblad Halline
Esther Halline

Esther Wennerblad Halline, age 94, from St Charles, IL, passed away peacefully from progressive dementia on June 27th at Summer Trace Nursing Home in Carmel, IN.

Born and raised in Everett, MA, she received a bachelor's degree in Chemistry at Smith College and then worked in industry before meeting her future husband. She married Edwin "Gates" Halline, an engineer at Bell Labs, and raised 3 children in Mendham and Chester, NJ where she loved volunteering at the Mendham Library, before moving to St Charles, IL in 1976. In St Charles, she was a valued secretary for the principal at St Charles High School and enjoyed trips with her husband and friends to the Lyric Opera, Chicago Symphony and local orchestras, vacations to Cape Cod, and occasional white-knuckled sailing trips with her husband on Lake Michigan.

Widowed in 1990, she remained active with friends, was an avid bridge player, and was constantly reading books, travelling the world vicariously through her reading, and had a particular fondness for numerous charities. After a series of falls in her home and slowly failing health, she moved into assisted living in 2012 near her daughter, Janet, in Indiana where she had frequent visits from her grandchildren and many happy holiday get-togethers during family reunions where she never turned down a good vodka gimlet. Despite declining health, she maintained a strong sense of humor throughout with periodic and hilarious quips and social commentary breaking through her progressive wall of dementia.

She is survived by her son, Allan from Riverside, IL (spouse Patricia), and 2 daughters, Kaaryn Gough from Ottawa, ON (spouse Alan) and Janet Nelson from Carmel, IN (spouse Mark), as well as 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandsons.


Published in Kane County Chronicle on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 8, 2020
I treasure my days living with my wonderful friend right next door. Knowing Gates for years at the labs was great common ground and we took off from there. I can still see her face brighten the first time we met in the driveway and when I asked if she was related to Gates Halline, who I knew from work, she asked " You knew Gates?" "Yes, very well! He was a true gentleman, and in those days, it was not every engineer who would treat a young woman engineer with sincere regard." From there we found we both enjoyed opera, music, books, vodka, and the art of great conversation. I miss Esther in so many ways. My condolences to your family.
Pat Warren
Friend
July 7, 2020
Dear family please accept our condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love ones, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts.
