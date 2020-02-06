|
|
Ethan sommers
Ethan was born on November 25, 1996 in Aurora, Illinois to Scott and Lynn Sommers. Ethan grew up with his best friend and big brother Ben Sommers. His bright spirit was infectious, bringing a laugh to everyone he met. He spent a lot of his childhood outdoors, making memories with friends and family. Ethan had a passion for fishing, music, and snowboarding. He spent the last several years living in the Colorado area where he was surrounded by the things he loved most, including his big brother Ben. Ethan was passionate about his job in the cannabis business, and working to help make the world a kinder place. He was known for his warm heart, optimistic spirit, and being a friend to all. Ethan lived life to the fullest, and his memory will live on as an inspiration to all who knew him.
A Celebration of Ethan's Life will be held on Saturday, February 8th, from 1:00-4:00pm. At 2:30 we will be showing videos and sharing memories of Ethan.
Eagle Brook Country Club 2288 Fargo Blvd Geneva, IL 60134
***Casual Dress
****In lieu of flowers, for those wishing to honor Ethan can make donations to The Realm of Caring, www.theroc.us/, enter the following in your browser http://bit.ly/honorethan.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2020