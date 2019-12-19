|
|
Ethel R. Grupp
Born: January 14, 1921; in Elmwood Park, IL
Died: December 12, 2019; in Batavia, IL
Ethel R. Grupp, 98, of Batavia passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Michealsen Health Care Center. She was born January 14, 1921 in Elmwood Park, IL the daughter of Gustav and Hulda (Anderson) Roos. She was united in marriage to Fred Grupp April 17, 1943 in Forest Park, IL.
She is survived by her loving daughter of Joan Douce; four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband Fred Grupp and a daughter Lois Ann Minnick-Danno.
A memorial service to celebrate Ethel's life will be held on 10:00 A.M. Monday, December 16, 2019 at The Michealsen Health Care Chapel, 831 North Batavia Ave. Batavia, IL 60510.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Covenant Care Hospice 3755 East Main Street Suite 165 St. Charles, IL 60174.
A private graveside service was held at West Batavia Cemetery Batavia, IL.
For additional information contact Moss Family Funeral Homes 630.879.7900 or www.mossfuneral.com.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Dec. 19, 2019