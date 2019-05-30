Evelyn H. Jonsson



Born: November 24, 1918; in Chicago, IL



Died: May 16, 2019; in Geneva, IL



Evelyn H. Jonsson, 100, of Geneva passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at her home. She was born November 24, 1918 in Chicago, Illinois. Daughter of William Drake and Katherine (Hameley) Drake.



Evelyn was a homemaker and her husband Norm described her best when he wrote, "your beauty, the sum of all the beauty you created, beautiful children, beautiful home, beautiful gardens, beautiful food... yourself, filled with the beauty of God's love. Beauty seen, beauty remembered, an aura, a glowing presence wherever you may be."



Former member of Grace Evangelical Church, South Elgin and member of Chapelstreet Church, Geneva. Evelyn married Norman L. Jonsson on August 2, 1941.



He preceded her in death January 21, 2002. She was also preceded in death by her parents, a brother and a sister.



She is survived by her sister, Dorothy Branding, three children, Gregg (Sylvia) Jonsson of Batavia, Peter Jonsson of Belvidere, and Linnea (Wolf) Koch of Sterling, IL; four grandsons, Scott, David, Sven (Kristen) and Anders; and many nieces and nephews.



Memorial services will be held at Chapelstreet Church, 2300 South St., Geneva on May 31st at 11AM.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Chapelstreet Church.



Arrangements by DuPage Cremations, Ltd. (630)293-5200. Published in Kane County Chronicle on May 30, 2019