Faron Joseph O'Dell



Born: August 26, 1959



Died: March 16, 2019



Faron Joseph "Joe" O'Dell, age 59, passed away at his home on Saturday, March 16th, 2019, after a 2 1/2 year battle with Larynx Cancer.



Joe was born on August 26, 1959, in Berwyn, IL to Norman and Sheila (nee MacAtte) O'Dell.



Joe was a long time member of the Laborers' International Union of North America, Locals #96 and #681.



Joe is preceded in death by both his parents in 2014; and his younger brother, Marty in 1983.



Joe is survived by his wife, Donna of Glendale Heights, IL; his son, Dustin (Whitney) O'Dell; the love of Joe's life granddaughter, Emma Jean and his daughter, Stephanie all of Arkansas; step-son, Charley Holsinger and his son, Chase (a.k.a. Gilligan) of Illinois; brothers, Owen and Clayton O'Dell of Alabama; sister, Julianne Frerichs of Illinois, Uncle Steve O'Dell; many Aunts, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and a boat load of friends.



Per Joe's wishes there will be no services at this time, there will be a graveside memorial service at a later date.



Our family would like to extend our warmest thanks to the staff at Kindred Hospice Care, for the kind and loving care they gave to Joe and our family, a special thanks to our Angel, Nurse Gina (a.k.a Morticia).



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice Care, 85 W. Algonquin Rd, Ste 100, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Published in Kane County Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary