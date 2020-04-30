|
|
Florence B. Ebert
Born: February 14, 1923
Died: April 13, 2020
Florence B. Ebert, age 97, of Geneva, formerly of Sheboygan Wisconsin passed away on April 13th, 2020. She was born on February 14th, 1923 to Paul J. and Esther(Weise) Braun in Two Rivers, Wisconsin. She graduated in the class of 1941 from Washington High School, Two Rivers, Wisconsin and went onto study Education at UW Milwaukee and graduated in 1945. She married Robert E. Ebert in 1948 and together they celebrated 61 years of marriage.
Florence lovingly taught primarily kindergarten for 27 years. She enjoyed being active giving her time to volunteering at church, Greenfields spiritual and beautification committees, and PEO activities. Her passion in life was celebrations and spending time with family and friends. Her spunk, laugh, and passion for life will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her daughter Lynn Ebert (Pewaukee, WI), daughter-in law Amy Ebert (Geneva,IL), grandchildren Amanda and Cody Murphy (St. Charles, IL), Matthew Ebert (Geneva,IL), Beau Blask(Greenfield, WI), sister Joyce Ebert (Waukesha, WI) and sister- in- law Aileen Braun (Shorewood, WI) and many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Neal Ebert, and three brother's Neal, Ned and John Braun.
A celebration of her life will be held at United Methodist Church in Geneva, IL once restrictions of Covid 19 pandemic are lifted. Contributions in Florence's memory may be made to United Methodist Church of Geneva, 211 Hamilton Street, Geneva, IL, 60134 or Mayo Clinic Department of Development/Cancer research 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN, 55905
To leave an online condolence or remembrance to the family, visit the funeral home's obituary page at www.yursfuneralhomes.com For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home Geneva, 630-232-7337.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Apr. 30, 2020