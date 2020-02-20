|
|
Francis Geisen
Born: October 4, 1933
Died: February 13, 2020
Francis "Butch" Geisen, age 86, of Maple Park, IL, was taken home to Heaven, free of his earthly chains, on Thursday, February 13, 2020.
He was born October 4, 1933, in Virgil, IL, to proud parents Nicholas and Hildegard (Welter) Geisen.
He is survived by his loving wife Barbara Geisen; four children: Ann, Scott, David and Mary Geisen; one sister Catherine "Sis" Saelens; sister-in-laws, Carol Geisen and Karen Nittritz; several cousins, five nieces, one nephew, a host of Godchildren and a countryside of friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas and Hildegard Geisen; one son Mark Geisen, brother, Bob Geisen, brother-in-law Ed Saelens and his cousin Jane Welter.
Visitation will be from 3-8p.m. with a wake service to end visitation at 8 p.m., Friday, February 21, 2020 at Conley Funeral Home, 116 W. Pierce St., Elburn, IL. A memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, February 22, at S.S. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Virgil, IL. Following cremation, private family burial will follow at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Butch's name. Checks may be made to the "Francis Geisen Memorial" and mailed in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn, 60119. Tributes may also be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Feb. 20, 2020