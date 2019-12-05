|
|
Frank John Karas
Born: September 29, 1943
Died: November 21, 2019
Frank John Karas, 76, from Batavia, passed away on Thursday November 21, 2019.
Frank was born September 29, 1943, and attended Batavia High School graduating in 1961.
He was drafted into the U.S. Army following high school and served our country in Korea.
In 1968, Frank was seriously hurt in a car accident on Rt. 31 near Carlisle Road and his carefree, fun loving lifestyle suddenly came to an end.
Frank is survived by his three brothers, George, Charles and William along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Hannah Karas, his sister Kaliope Karas Russ, and his brothers, John Karas and James Karas.
Private burial services will be held at a later date.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Pal Joey's in Batavia at 12:00 noon on December 7th. Come and share your memories of Frank.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Dec. 5, 2019