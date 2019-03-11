Gary Alan Hellebrand



Born: January 21, 1955



Died: February 26, 2019



Gary Alan Hellebrand, 64, of DeKalb, Illinois, succumbed to cancer in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family on February 26, 2019. He was born January 21, 1955 in Cincinnati, OH.



Gary was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend to everyone. Gary loved model trains, John Deere tractors, Ohio State sports, and watching his birds. He worked as a truck driver for 39 years but was forced to give up the career he loved due to his health. After retirement he spent his time volunteering at his local library, homeless shelter, and hospice but what he truly lived for was the time he spent watching his grandkids play sports, going to their school concerts, and attending their scouting events.



Gary is survived by his three children, Shaun Hellebrand of Babson Park, FL, Lisa Hellebrand of Babson Park, FL, Brian (Amy) Hellebrand of Hinckley, IL; three siblings, brother Keith (Barbara) Hellebrand of Ocoee, FL; sister, Barbara (Alvin) Berry of Springfield, GA, sister Beth (Rick) Lovingshimer of Davie, FL; three grandchildren, Kylee, Devin, and Colin; and many loving members of his extended family.



Gary was preceded in death by his parents, John Hellebrand and Shirley Travis; and his brother, Mark Hellebrand.



A celebration of life open house will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00pm at Hinckley First United Methodist Church, 801 N Sycamore St, Hinckley, IL 60520. Friends are welcome to join the family to share food, memories, and comfort.



Memorial contributions may be made to: Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, 6000 E State Street, Rockford, IL 61108. Services were entrusted to Beverage Family Funeral Homes in Sandwich, Illinois. www.beveragefamilyfh.com Published in Kane County Chronicle on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary