Garrett Clarke Marquis



Born: August 29, 1973



Died: June 21, 2019



Garrett Clarke Marquis, 45, of St. Charles, died at his current residence in Maple Park, on Friday, June 21, 2019. He was born August 29, 1973, in St. Charles, to parents Laurie Belle Fraser and Clarke Roger Marquis.



He is survived by his father, Clarke Roger Marquis (Mary Marquis), his two sisters, Claudine Marquis (Reagan Marquis) and Natalie Pavlek (Cole, Sydney and Kaden Pavlek); children, Alyssa Smith, Wylie Marquis and McKenzie Marquis (Dawn Marquis), and Case Marquis (Brooke Martinez, Destiney Martinez); and his many friends and loved ones.



He played football, track, and was a state wrestler in high school (St. Charles Class of 1992); loved motorcycles, collecting antiques, and clothing. Garrett also had a passion and talent for music. He was the life of any party and will be genuinely missed by his many friends and family.



An Open House Memorial is scheduled at the United Methodist Church of Geneva, on Sunday July 14, 2019, from 1pm to 4pm. All are welcome to come pay their respects. Published in Kane County Chronicle on July 4, 2019