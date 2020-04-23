|
Geoffrey T. Harris
Geoffrey T. Harris passed away on March 29, 2020 in Texas. He is survived by his wife Dawn and his son Joshua. Also surviving are his brother William Harris (Tracey) of DeKalb, and sisters Michele Nelson (Eric) of Yorktown, VA and Barbara Harris of Gurnee; nephews Spencer and Carter Harris, Sam and Alex Nelson; one niece, Claire Nelson; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Jerry Harris.
Geoff grew up in Batavia, IL and graduated from Batavia High in 1979. He attended the University of Notre Dame and upon graduation, was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the United States Air Force. So began many years of world travel, where he learned to appreciate Italian culture; witnessed the fall of the Berlin Wall; and enjoyed many tours in warm weather climates, both overseas and stateside. After retiring from the Air Force, he ventured into the real estate business and settled with his family in the hill country of Texas.
Geoff was a committed Chicago sports fan as a youngster, a faithful supporter of the Fighting Irish and an avid fan of the San Antonio Spurs. He enjoyed architecture, running, jazz, caring for his canine friends and a good book. At some point along his way, one of the Frontotemporal Degenerative diseases began to take hold. In an effort to raise awareness of FTD, our family asks that you visit the website for The Association of Frontotemporal Degeneration (theaftd.org) and learn more about these diseases.
A private burial was held April 6, 2020 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas. Contributions in Geoff's memory may be made to The Association of Frontotemporal Degeneration, 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406 or to Canyon Lake Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 1933, Canyon Lake, TX 78133.
Published in Kane County Chronicle from Apr. 23 to Apr. 30, 2020