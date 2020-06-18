George J. Totsky
George J. Totsky

Born: July 14, 1944; in Milwaukee, WI

Died: May 28, 2020; in North Aurora, IL

George J. Totsky, age 75, passed away on May 28, 2020 at Asbury Gardens, North Aurora, IL.

George was born and grew up in Milwaukee, WI.

He served in the US Army and is a Veteran of the Vietnam War and is a Bronze Star recipient. George was a proud member of American Legion Post 1 of Germantown, WI.

George is survived by a daughter, Amanda (Bob) Jolley of Georgia and has a grandson, Nicholas.

He is survived by two sisters, Barbara (Bill) Freuck of Milwaukee and Micki (Dave) Miller of Elburn, IL and nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by his first wife, Nancy (Jusczak) and one sister Marge (Fred) Manske.

While living in Illinois, George resided at the Meadows Apts. in Elburn, then at Hillside in Yorkville and Asbury Gardens in North Aurora.

Due to the current health crisis, George's internment will be held at a later date in Milwaukee, WI with a private family service.

Grateful thanks for his care to staff at Asbury Gardens and Unity Hospice.


Published in Kane County Chronicle on Jun. 18, 2020.
