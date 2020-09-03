Gerda M. Pajic



Born: January 7, 1929



Died: August 9, 2020



Gerda's hometown was Lubeck Germany. Reading, needlepoint, card and board games were family entertainment before televisions arrived. Needlepoint was a required course for girls in grade school. Part of Gerda's youth was spent under the propaganda driven Hitler youth program before and during WWII. The years that followed were meager causing Gerda to save everything. This is a character trait that lasted long after the war. Gerda became a draftsman in Germany working for a world-renowned company called Draegerwerk. She was involved in the design of medical instruments, mainly anesthesia equipment.



Gerda met her husband, Dr. Svetomir Pajic, while he was volunteering in Germany following the confiscation of his private veterinary practice in Yugoslavia by the communist party. The couple moved to Yugoslavia and had a daughter, Renata. Dr. Pajic refused to join the communist party which made life difficult for the Pajic family in Yugoslavia. Having a German wife compounded their problem because it was particularly offensive to the Yugoslavian people as they had been occupied by the Nazi's during WWII and those memories were still fresh.



The decision was made to escape the communist lead country by appearing to go on vacation. Taking only what they could carry in a single suitcase the family left Yugoslavia and lived in a refugee camp for a year until Dr. Pajic was granted political asylum by the United Nations. Through the assistance of World Church Services the family arrived in the United States. The family was welcomed to Palos Park, Il where they lived in a log cabin. A ceremony was held by Senator Dirksen who presented the family with a US flag from the White House.



Since Dr. Pajic's diploma came from a communist country it was not accepted in this country. Dr. Pajic did not speak English so he returned to Germany where he earned 2 PhD's that would be recognized in the United States.



During this time Gerda took care of a lady with MS where Gerda could keep her daughter with her. The work was physically too difficult for Gerda, and with the help of a friend, she found work at a consulting company and moved to Chicago.



Her first assignment was to design a dam in Peru. The funny thing is she was trained in the metric system but now had to divide the inch in 16ths for the architects and divide it by 12ths for the engineers. On top of all this, the project had to be done in Spanish while she was still trying to learn English.



After Dr. Pajic returned from Germany the family moved to St. Charles. This was the thirteenth place Gerda had lived in 9 years. The family never had more than 2 suitcases so moving was relatively easy. St. Charles became home in 1965.



After working part-time for an architect, Gerda became a designer in civil engineering at Fermilab. Her most visible job was the arch at the main entrance of Fermilab on Pine Street. The arch was designed by Dr. Robert Wilson. Gerda created the drawings and was the project leader. Dr. Wilson called the project "Broken Symmetry." The thick iron plates are former deck plates from the old battleship "Princeton." The arch was erected in 1978.



Twenty eight years from the date of Gerda's engagement Dr. Pajic passed away while on vacation in the Bahamas from a massive heart attack. To overcome her loneliness, Gerda became very involved in the community. She joined the Norris Arts Society, the Embroidery Guild, the St. Charles Bridge Club as well as a Batavia Bridge Club. Water aerobics became a routine at the NW Medical Delnor Health and Fitness Center. Gerda traveled extensively and became very good at making homemade candies that she enjoyed sharing with neighbors and friends.



In 2016, because of declining health, Gerda moved from her condo in Geneva to Crossville, TN to be closer to her daughter. Gerda passed away the morning of August 9 with her daughter by her side when she died.



Gerda is survived by her daughter, Renata Pate and her husband Tom.



A memorial service will be held September 19 in Tennessee.





