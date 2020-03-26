Kane County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Gilma E. Hughes Obituary
Gilma E. Hughes

Born: February 10, 1928

Died: March 15, 2020

Gilma E. Hughes of Rochelle, formerly of Geneva, passed away at age 92 on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Rochelle Rehab and Healthcare Center with her loving family by her side.

She was born February 10, 1928, in Geneva, the daughter of Charles and Victoria (Loftgren) Mann.

After graduating from high school, Gilma traveled to both coasts, working at a newspaper in Pennsylvania and as a nanny in California. Later, she worked at various factory jobs to help support her family.

She is survived by her daughters Debra (James) Lordan of Makawao (Maui, Hawaii), Cheryl (Robert) Paver of Wasco and Lori Hughes Davidson of Rochelle; grandchildren Sarah Galpin, Ben (Stephanie) Galpin, Emily and Eli Tischhauser, Jeryd (Charlotte) Davidson and Ashley (Andrew) Siepka; great grandchildren Veronica, Josephine, Liam, Ashton and Lia; and other relatives and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and Richard, her devoted husband of 66 years, who passed away in 2017.

A private funeral service and interment will be held at the Malone Funeral Home in Geneva and River Hills Memorial Park in Batavia.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Anderson Animal Shelter, 1000 S. La Fox St., South Elgin, IL 60177.

For information 630-232-8233 or visit malonefh.com.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Mar. 26, 2020
