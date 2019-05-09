Kane County Chronicle Obituaries
GLEN H. SUMMERS


1939 - 2019
GLEN H. SUMMERS Obituary
Glen H. Summers,

Born: March20, 1939; in Kansas City, MO

Died: April 28, 2019; in Perryville, MO

Glen H. Summers, 80,of Perryville, died April 28, 2019 at his residence in Perryville, MO. He was born March 20, 1939 in Kansas City, MO, son of Roscoe and Marie (Carnell) Summers. He and Laura Foster were married on July 31,1976. She survives in Perryville.

Glen was an Electrical Engineer for Mississippi Lime Company. He attended the First Baptist church and was a Mason.

Survivors include one daughter and one son, Beth (John) Huskey of Elburn, IL and Douglas (Kim) Summers of Geneva, IL, one sister, Collene Duckett of Oak Ridge, eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter, Cyndy Knouse and one sister, Mona Albrecht.

Visitation will be held at Young & Sons Funeral Home on Thursday, May 2 from 9:00 am until time of Service at 10:00 am with Rev. Benjamin Chapman officiating.

Young & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. in Perryville, MO provided the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.youngandsonsfuneral.com
Published in Kane County Chronicle on May 9, 2019
