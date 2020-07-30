Glenn D. Maier, Sr.
Born: January 12, 1939; in Aurora, IL
Died: July 21, 2020; in St. Charles, IL
Glenn "Jake" D. Maier, Sr., 81, of Geneva died Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at The Grove of St. Charles.
He was born January 12, 1939 in Aurora, IL. to Earl and Mabel (Bornmann) Maier. He married Pamela Parris on August 22, 1959 in Aurora.
Jake retired after 40 years working at the North Aurora Packing Company.
In his spare time, Jake enjoyed going fishing and playing cards.
Survivors include his wife, Pam of 60 years; son, Perry (Becca) Maier; daugher-in-law, Paula; three grandchildren, Nicole (Jerry), Callie and Ian; six great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Marcella, Margaret and Betty.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, David; and four brothers and three sisters.
His services will be private. To sign the online guest book or write a special memory, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com
Arrangements were completed by the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178. Please forward any condolences or cards for his family to the Butala Funeral Home in care of Glenn "Jake" Maier, Sr.