Glenn D. Maier Sr.
1939 - 2020
Glenn D. Maier, Sr.

Born: January 12, 1939; in Aurora, IL

Died: July 21, 2020; in St. Charles, IL

Glenn "Jake" D. Maier, Sr., 81, of Geneva died Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at The Grove of St. Charles.

He was born January 12, 1939 in Aurora, IL. to Earl and Mabel (Bornmann) Maier. He married Pamela Parris on August 22, 1959 in Aurora.

Jake retired after 40 years working at the North Aurora Packing Company.

In his spare time, Jake enjoyed going fishing and playing cards.

Survivors include his wife, Pam of 60 years; son, Perry (Becca) Maier; daugher-in-law, Paula; three grandchildren, Nicole (Jerry), Callie and Ian; six great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Marcella, Margaret and Betty.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, David; and four brothers and three sisters.

His services will be private. To sign the online guest book or write a special memory, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com

Arrangements were completed by the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178. Please forward any condolences or cards for his family to the Butala Funeral Home in care of Glenn "Jake" Maier, Sr.


Published in Kane County Chronicle on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Butala Funeral Home & Crematory - Sycamore
1405 Dekalb Ave
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-2833
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
July 23, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I know he will be truly missed. Prayers for you and all of your family and friends. Love y’all. ❤
Shelia Barton
Friend
July 23, 2020
I've know this wonderful man since I was 5 ..jake has always been a big part of our lives ,all I can say is when you look at Jake you see a very loving man.. ❤❤ I was proud to call him my brother n law
He will be so missed by everyone
Joy Chandler
Family
July 23, 2020
so sorry for your loss. He will be missed by all of us.
penny Beattie
Family
