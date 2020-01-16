|
Glenn R. Miner
Born: October 21, 1942; in Aurora, IL
Died: January 8, 2020; in Batavia, IL
Glenn R. Miner, 77, of Batavia passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at his home. He was born October 21, 1942 in Aurora, IL the son of Wilber and Elna (Johnson) Miner. Glenn was united in marriage to DeAnna Lynn Williams April 4, 1970 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Batavia.
Glenn was raised in Batavia and graduated from Batavia High School Class of 1960. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict with the First Air Calvary Division. Following his service time, he completed his degree at Eastern Illinois University. Glenn had a successful career as a salesman in the industrial pump industry. Glenn's roots were firmly planted in Batavia and has been important part of contributing to the lifestyle of Batavia. Glenn is a thirty plus year member of the Batavia Lions Club who had served at all board positions. With the Batavia Lions club Glenn quietly worked in the background at an endless number of pancake breakfast fund raisers. He also served on the board with the Batavia Historical Society as their Historian. Glenn will mostly be remembered as a wonderful, husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend who had an infectious smile, a wonderful sense of humor, his love for the Batavia Community, and a guy who would just get it done.
Glenn is survived by his loving wife DeAnna Miner; four children Kathryn (Don) Campbell, Corbet (Audrey) Miner, John (Melissa) Miner and Kit (Alison) Miner; seven grandchildren, Solomon, Phoenix, Alexis, Adriana, Scarlett, Stella and Vita; a sister Susan (Pat) Carney; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his sister Cindy Nelson.
Visitation will be held 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Moss Family Funeral Home, 209 South Batavia Ave. Batavia, IL.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 A.M. Friday, January 17, 2020 at Bethany Lutheran Church 8 South Lincoln Street Batavia, IL.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Bethany Lutheran Church 8 South Lincoln Street Batavia, IL 60510 or the Batavia Historical Society 155 Houston Street Batavia, IL 60510 or http://www.bataviahistoricalsociety.org/
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Jan. 16, 2020