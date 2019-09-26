|
Gloria Mansfield
Born: April 25, 1928; in Indianapolis
Died: September 19, 2019; in Geneva
Gloria Mansfield, 91, a resident of Geneva and St. Charles for nearly 50 years, passed away September 19 at Greenfields of Geneva, surrounded by her loving family. Born April 25, 1928, in Indianapolis, she was raised by her mother and stepfather, Hazel and Ray Feezle, in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Kentucky and worked in several business settings before settling into a long career as an estate planning paralegal. After retirement, Gloria used her legal experience and concern for vulnerable children to become a court-appointed special advocate, representing abused and neglected children in family court.
Gloria often remarked that her family was the center of her life. She was married to Stuart Mansfield for 61 years, and delighted in being a mother, grandmother, sister-in-law and aunt. For more than 40 years, she and Stuart were members of the Unitarian Universalist Society of Geneva (UUSG). Gloria played an active role in the congregation's work and social life.
Bright, industrious, strategic and a genius at organization, Gloria was a sought-after colleague and volunteer. Her warmth, wit and loyalty made her a cherished friend and neighbor. She shared Stuart's passion for travel and reveled in experiencing new places and cultures. A cinephile and music fan since childhood, Gloria had an encyclopedic knowledge of movies and song lyrics. Her always-curious mind kept her learning throughout her life, and she stayed enthusiastically engaged with current events, trends and technologies. Gloria had a special affection for animals, flowers, tropical spots, cherry pie, mystery novels and Kentucky basketball. Her ebullient spirit and loving care for others will be profoundly missed.
She is survived by two daughters, Christy (Joel) Bauer of Sycamore and Gail Mansfield (David Dowling) of Chicago; two grandsons, Trevor (Amy) Bauer of Sugar Grove and Alex (Melanie) Bauer of St. Charles; a great-grandchild, Carter Bauer of Sugar Grove; a sister-in-law, Donna Mansfield (Charles Giles) of Chapala, Mexico; and several nephews and great-nieces.
She was preceded in death by Stuart and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Ardith and Larry Radick.
Honoring Gloria's love of spring, a celebration of her life is planned for April 18, 2020, at the UUSG.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the or the UUSG.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Sept. 26, 2019