1/1
Grace Elizabeth (Downey) Koehler
Grace Elizabeth (Downey) Koehler

Grace Elizabeth (Downey) Koehler, age 63, died peacefully surrounded by her family on November 11, 2020. Grace was born in Nutley, New Jersey and moved to Arlington Heights, Illinois in 1966. Grace attended St. James School and Prospect High School. Grace graduated from Southern Illinois University with a degree in Agronomy. Grace was blessed to have a career in what she loved, specializing in native plants.

Grace married Peter Koehler in 1983 and has 3 loving children. Grace loved God, her family, friends, natural spaces and biking. Grace and Peter are long time members of St. Patrick Catholic Church in St. Charles, IL and Oblates at Marmion Abbey. Grace was an avid knitter and was always making her friends and family beautiful knitted gifts. Grace sang in the St. Patrick's and Marmion's choirs and the Elgin Choral Union under the direction of Robert Hanson. She shared her wonderful gift of song with countless families for their weddings and funerals.

Grace is survived by her husband Peter, her children: Anna Koehler (Daniel Schnarr), Michael (Samantha) Koehler, and Terence (Rachael) Koehler. She was grandmother (Nini) to 6 grandchildren: Emma, Vincent, Andrew, Zadie, Olive and Leo. She is survived by 4 brothers and sisters: Kathleen (Michael) Krepps, Philip (Leslie) Downey, Clare (Edward) Malysiak, and Paul (Jean O'Malley) Downey.

Grace was preceded in death by her mother and father, Philip and Elizabeth (Betty) Downey.

Grace will be remembered for her faithfulness, patience, large heart and voice of an angel.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Foundation for Women's Cancer www.foundationforwomenscancer.org/ .

A private visitation was held at Yurs Funeral Home in St. Charles due to COVID-19 restrictions, but all family and friends were invited to a virtual Zoom Wake service. A Funeral Mass was also held Tuesday November 19th, at 10:30 A.M. at St. Patrick Crane Road Church.

To view either service please visit yursfuneralhomes.com, then go to the Grace Koehler obituary. In the left hand corner beneath the photo will be the link for the Wake service and a separate link to view the Funeral Mass service. For any further questions, please contact Yurs Funeral Home at 630-584-0060.

A celebration of life for all of Grace's family and friends to attend will be June 5th details forth coming.



Published in Kane County Chronicle on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Wake
05:30 PM
Private but To virtually attend the wake service via Zoom meeting please go to Zoom.com and click "Join a Meeting" in the upper right hand corner of screen, then use meeting ID# 923 7324 9288 and pass code: Koehler.
NOV
17
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
PRIVATE -- St. Patrick Catholic Church -- To Attend the Funeral Mass via Zoom use meeting ID# 746 336 7253 and pass code: Koehler.
Funeral services provided by
Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles
405 E. Main Street St.
St Charles, IL 60174
630-584-0060
November 14, 2020
I met Grace by phone first, ordering native plugs from Pizzo for a project. Grace was so knowledge, helpful and professional. Then I attended an ILCA Summer Field Day at Pizzo Nursery at which Grace gave a presentation. Her passion was already evident from my phone conversations, but her kindness and sharing of knowledge was so, well, gracious! My heart goes out to her family. I know she will be missed because she was such a wonderful example of how we should live. I am confident she is in a better place, even though she is gone too soon.
Janet Cherbak, PLA
Acquaintance
