Gracia Blaettler Bittner



Born: June 3, 1936



Died: April 28, 2020



Gracia Blaettler Bittner, Democratic nominee for Kane County Board in 2001, born in Berkeley, California, succumbed to the effects of Lewy Body Dementia and the Covid-19 virus on the morning of April 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her first son, Jay, her daughter-in-law Rosemary Musa, her husband Edward M. Bittner and her parents, Rudolph Blaettler and Felicia Francioli Blaettler. She had no siblings.



She gave birth to five boys: Jerome Forrest "Jay" Chambless (deceased 1960), Forrest Bittner Chambless, Theodore Rudolph Bittner (Kristina), Thomas Edward Bittner, and Christopher Francis Bittner (Kara). She has five grandchildren: Grace and Ben Chambless (Forrest); Garrett, Claire, and Collin Bittner (Christopher). She was a loving human Mom to dogs Sofy, Casanova, Terra, and Gigi, whom she often said listened better than her sons.



She grew up in Piedmont, California, a city enclaved within Oakland, and went to Piedmont High School in Piedmont, California. She received a BA in Humanities from Stanford University in 1958 and a Masters of Education from Northern Illinois University in 1999.



She lived in Batavia, Illinois from 1965 to her death; Chicago, Illinois from 1961 to 1965; Hanover, New Hampshire from 1958 to 1961.



Some of her favorite quotes were "Carpe Diem" and "If you think you can or if you think you can't-you are right!". She was a classically trained semi-professional piano, keyboard, and guitar player, who most of all loved playing the piano for parties and family. Many friends called her "Bubbles" for her happy spirit and active sense of humor. She was a voracious reader, reading between two to five books a week for many years. She loved history and culture and loved teaching the same to her children and grandchildren. She loved researching genealogy and made a trip to Italy and Switzerland to connect with her family roots.



Among the many things Gracia did, places worked for, or volunteered with are:



Coca Cola Girl of Chicago, 1962; Publicity & Program Coordinator, SRO Entertainment Program, Arcada Theater, St Charles, IL 1966-1968; Chicago Chamber Music Alliance, Treasurer and Board Member; Waubonsee Community College, 1995-2003, Spanish Instructor and Mentor/Counselor in the Access Center for Students with Disabilities; College of DuPage, 1995-1997, English as a Second Language Instructor; Elgin Community College, 1991-1995, Spanish Instructor and Reading and Writing for the Disabled; Northern Illinois University International Programs Study Tour to Russia and Estonia 1994; Branch President TriCities American Association of University Women 1992-1994, Active 1966 till present; Baptist Community Church Choir - Traveled to England as part of a choir exchange program; Served on the Vestry and in the choir of Calvary Episcopal Church where she attended since 1966; Coalition of Citizens with Disabilities in Illinois, Board Member; Fighting for Independence Together by Empowering People with Disabilities, Board Member and Secretary; Italian American Club of the Fox Valley, Board Member; League of Women Voters; Democratic Party of Kane County; Election Judge in Batavia, Illinois.



In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Calvary Episcopal Church in Batavia, Illinois. There will be a small private internment of the ashes in the Calvary Episcopal Church columbarium in Batavia Illinois. There will be a public celebration of Gracia's life on or about June 6, 2020 (may change due to public health recommendations) with exact place and time to be determined.





