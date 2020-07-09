Gregory Luke Allison



Born: September 7, 1967; in Chicago, IL



Died: June 29, 2020; in Elgin, IL



Gregory Luke Allison, 52 of Elgin, passed away on June 29, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital, Elgin. He was born on September 7, 1967 in Chicago the son of James & Beverly Allison. He was a loving father of Gregory &Samantha Allison.



Graveside services will be at Bluff City Cemetery Elgin on July 11th at 11 am. A memorial service & luncheon will be at 12 pm at the Church of God of Prophecy in St. Charles. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin is assisting the family 847-741-8800. Family requests that in lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Helping Hands & Caring Hearts, Vineyard Church Street Reach Program & Wayside Cross Ministries.





