Harriet Cox
Born: March 29, 1931; in Chicago, IL
Died: July 13, 2020; in Batavia, IL
Harriet Cox, age 89, of Batavia, formerly of St. Charles, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at Batavia Rehabilitation & Health Care Center.
She was born March 29, 1931 in Chicago, the daughter of Harry and Lillian (Naelon) Englehart.
Harriet worked as a secretary for many years at Zimmerman Ford in St. Charles. She enjoyed camping, bowling, and spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her sons Ronald of South Elgin, Donald of Aurora, and George, grandchildren Kristin Cox; Gregory (Emily) Cox; Melissa (Tim) Flynn, Holly (Rod) Bates; Heather (Dan) Sartin and Kimberly; 14 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren; sister Jeanette Jackson of St. Charles; and many other dear relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Joseph Englehart, and loving husband Walter "Dale" who passed away in 1995.
Funeral service for Harriet will be held Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 11:00 am at Malone Funeral Home, 324 E. State Street (Route 38), Geneva. Due to restrictions surrounding social distancing, we are limited to a gathering of 50 people at a time. To attend please be prepared to wear a mask and/or wait if necessary.
Brurial will follow at Union Cemetery in St. Charles.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 21 from 5:00 - 8:00 pm at Malone Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Alzheimer's Association
at 8430 Bryn Mawr Suite 800 Chicago IL. 60631 would be appreciated.
For information 630-232-8233 or www.malonefh.com
.