Helen M. Hokonson

Born: June 21, 1915

Died: May 9th, 2019

Helen M. Hokonson, 103, of Merrimack passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 9th, 2019 at her home with her family by her side.

She was born on June 21st, 1915 in Nashua, NH to the late Judge Harold and Nellie (Balmforth) Cheever. She was raised in Wilton, NH, graduated from Wilton High School in 1932 and from nursing school in Somerville, MA in 1937. Helen worked as a school nurse for many years in Geneva, IL until her retirement. She and her husband Charles then moved to Naples, FL and lived there for over 20 years.

She was pre-deceased by her loving husband of 67 years, Charles L. Hokonson, Sr. in 2008.

Surviving members of her family include her daughter and son-in-law, Zoe Ann and her husband Warren Jacobson of ID; a son, Charles L. Hokonson, Jr. of Merrimack; three grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

A private family service will be held where she will join her husband in God's country at the NH State Veteran's Cemetery in Boscawen, NH.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Helen's memory to a .

To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com
Published in Kane County Chronicle on June 13, 2019
