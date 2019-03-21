Herbert Birk



Herbert Birk, 89, of Crawfordsville, IN, passed away Tuesday at his home with his family by his side. Herb was born May 1, 1929 in Madison, WI to Herbert R. & Lily V Gustafson.



He was a graduate of Cambridge High School, received his bachelors degree from the University of Wisconsin and his masters degree from Adams State College in Colorado.



Herb worked in Education as a teacher, Coach and Administrator. He was a member of the Wabash Avenue Presbyterian Church (Crawfordsville, IN), The W Club as a Wisconsin Football letterman, The Exchange Club in St. Charles, IL: Jaycees; and a Stamp Club. He was a lifelong Cubs fan and enjoyed all athletics, especially Wabash College and Wisconsin.



He was married to Joyce Bergholz on February 24, 1951, she preceded him in death February 24, 2014.



He is survived by his children, Jeff (Deb) Birk of Crawfordsville, Greg (Carroll) Birk of Lugano Switzerland and Vicki Horneck of Irrigon, OR; as well as 6 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.



A private burial will take place in Late Ripley Cemetery, Cambridge, WI. A celebration of his life will be held May 4 at The Lodge on 64 in Wasco, IL, with the time to be determined.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cambridge Foundation, PO Box 1, Cambridge, WI 53523 or Wabash College (Rob Johnson Track Fund), PO Box 352, Crawfordsville, IN 47933 or online at www.wabash.edu/give



Hunt & Son Funeral Home is assisting the family as well as Nitardy Funeral Home in Cambridge, WI.