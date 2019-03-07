Kane County Chronicle Obituaries
Born: May 10, 1926; in Pinckneyville, IL

Died: February 21, 2019; in Winfield, IL

Ida Mae Girard (nee Presswood), age 92, of Geneva, IL, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 10:45 p.m. in Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Winfield, IL.

She was born to the late Martin and Ida Mae Presswood (nee Thorman), May 10, 1926, in Pinckneyville, Illinois. Ida Mae married the late Louis Girard on July 1, 1944, before he left to honorably serve in WWII overseas.

Survivors include her daughter, Carol; son, Gary; her beloved grandchildren, Jim (Laura) Barrett, Julie (Kevin) Renner, Louis (Ashley) Girard, and Garrett Girard; her adored great-grandchildren, Jack and Ryan Barrett, and Meredith, Leah and Mallory Renner; her sweet sisters, Melba Effler and Betty Mathieu; many favorite nieces and nephews, and cherished friends.

Funeral services will be held at Pyatt Funeral Home, Pinckneyville, IL on Thursday, February 28, 2019 11:00 a.m. with Brother Mark Lee officiating. Interment will be in Mueller Hill Cemetery, Pinckneyville, IL. Visitation will be held at Pyatt Funeral Home, Pinckneyville, IL on Thursday from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Franciscan Court Supportive Living (West Chicago, IL) in Ida Mae's memory, for the wonderful care given there in her last months of life.

The family also wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and medical staff of Northwestern Medicine Delnor and Central DuPage Hospitals, and the hospice nurses of Northwestern Medicine Home Health and Hospice, for their gracious and loving care of Ida Mae Girard.

For more information or to sign an online guest register please visit www.pyattfuenralhome.com.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Mar. 7, 2019
