James B. Weaver
Born: April 10, 1940; in Lancaster, PA
Died: October 25, 2019; in St. Charles, IL
James B. Weaver, age 79, of St. Charles passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 at his home.
He was born April 10, 1940 in Lancaster, PA to Dr. Charles E. and Mary (Hess) Weaver.
Jim graduated from Manheim Central HS, Elizabethtown College and Bethany Theological Seminary. As a family and marriage counselor he was employed by several agencies in northern Illinois. In 1967 he was hired as the first worker for Tri-Cities Family Services.
An athlete, Jim played football and wrestled in high school and college. In 1997 he was inducted into the Elizabethtown Athletic Hall of Fame for his work of recruiting student-athletes and teaching them the fundamentals.
A member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, he taught classes in family values and sang in the choir.
Jim is survived by his wife, Sylvia; daughter, Laura Weaver (Christopher) Hughes; son, Michael James Weaver; two grandchildren, Ray and Sylvia Hughes; sister, Catherine (Forrest) Collier and brother, Joseph (Carol) Weaver and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Charles Weaver
Memorial service will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, November 2nd at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1145 North Fifth Street, St. Charles.
Memorial visitation will be Friday from 4-8:00 P.M. at Yurs Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, St. Charles.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund or to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, P.O. 3850, St. Charles, Illinois 60174.
For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060 or at www.yursfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Oct. 29, 2019